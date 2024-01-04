The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) aim to extend a six-game winning run when visiting the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. The contest airs on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
  • In games Arizona shoots better than 42.2% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buffaloes sit at 94th.
  • The 92.3 points per game the Wildcats record are 23.5 more points than the Buffaloes give up (68.8).
  • When Arizona totals more than 68.8 points, it is 10-3.

Colorado Stats Insights

  • The Buffaloes are shooting 51.8% from the field, 9.5% higher than the 42.3% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Colorado has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.3% from the field.
  • The Buffaloes are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 20th.
  • The Buffaloes score 10.8 more points per game (84.2) than the Wildcats give up (73.4).
  • When Colorado gives up fewer than 92.3 points, it is 11-2.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Arizona performed better in home games last season, putting up 85.2 points per game, compared to 77.1 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.5).
  • Arizona drained 8.5 threes per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (9.0). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% when playing at home and 35.9% when playing on the road.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Colorado scored 5.9 more points per game at home (71.3) than away (65.4).
  • At home, the Buffaloes gave up 63.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.5.
  • At home, Colorado knocked down 6.3 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (6.1). Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.8%) than away (30.2%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 96-95 T-Mobile Arena
12/29/2023 @ Cal W 100-81 Haas Pavilion
12/31/2023 @ Stanford L 100-82 Maples Pavilion
1/4/2024 Colorado - McKale Center
1/6/2024 Utah - McKale Center
1/13/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Utah Tech W 98-71 CU Events Center
12/29/2023 Washington W 73-69 CU Events Center
12/31/2023 Washington State W 74-67 CU Events Center
1/4/2024 @ Arizona - McKale Center
1/6/2024 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
1/10/2024 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

