The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) aim to extend a six-game winning run when visiting the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. The contest airs on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

In games Arizona shoots better than 42.2% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.

The Wildcats are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buffaloes sit at 94th.

The 92.3 points per game the Wildcats record are 23.5 more points than the Buffaloes give up (68.8).

When Arizona totals more than 68.8 points, it is 10-3.

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes are shooting 51.8% from the field, 9.5% higher than the 42.3% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Colorado has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.3% from the field.

The Buffaloes are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 20th.

The Buffaloes score 10.8 more points per game (84.2) than the Wildcats give up (73.4).

When Colorado gives up fewer than 92.3 points, it is 11-2.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Arizona performed better in home games last season, putting up 85.2 points per game, compared to 77.1 per game when playing on the road.

The Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.5).

Arizona drained 8.5 threes per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (9.0). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% when playing at home and 35.9% when playing on the road.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Colorado scored 5.9 more points per game at home (71.3) than away (65.4).

At home, the Buffaloes gave up 63.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.5.

At home, Colorado knocked down 6.3 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (6.1). Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.8%) than away (30.2%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 96-95 T-Mobile Arena 12/29/2023 @ Cal W 100-81 Haas Pavilion 12/31/2023 @ Stanford L 100-82 Maples Pavilion 1/4/2024 Colorado - McKale Center 1/6/2024 Utah - McKale Center 1/13/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

Colorado Upcoming Schedule