How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) aim to extend a six-game winning run when visiting the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. The contest airs on ESPN.
Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- In games Arizona shoots better than 42.2% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.
- The Wildcats are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buffaloes sit at 94th.
- The 92.3 points per game the Wildcats record are 23.5 more points than the Buffaloes give up (68.8).
- When Arizona totals more than 68.8 points, it is 10-3.
Colorado Stats Insights
- The Buffaloes are shooting 51.8% from the field, 9.5% higher than the 42.3% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Colorado has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.3% from the field.
- The Buffaloes are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 20th.
- The Buffaloes score 10.8 more points per game (84.2) than the Wildcats give up (73.4).
- When Colorado gives up fewer than 92.3 points, it is 11-2.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Arizona performed better in home games last season, putting up 85.2 points per game, compared to 77.1 per game when playing on the road.
- The Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.5).
- Arizona drained 8.5 threes per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (9.0). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% when playing at home and 35.9% when playing on the road.
Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Colorado scored 5.9 more points per game at home (71.3) than away (65.4).
- At home, the Buffaloes gave up 63.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.5.
- At home, Colorado knocked down 6.3 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (6.1). Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.8%) than away (30.2%).
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 96-95
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Cal
|W 100-81
|Haas Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 100-82
|Maples Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|Colorado
|-
|McKale Center
|1/6/2024
|Utah
|-
|McKale Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Utah Tech
|W 98-71
|CU Events Center
|12/29/2023
|Washington
|W 73-69
|CU Events Center
|12/31/2023
|Washington State
|W 74-67
|CU Events Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
