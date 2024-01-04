The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will attempt to build on a six-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have hit.

Arizona is 10-2 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buffaloes sit at 94th.

The Wildcats record 23.5 more points per game (92.3) than the Buffaloes allow (68.8).

Arizona is 10-3 when scoring more than 68.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes' 51.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (42.3%).

Colorado is 11-1 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.

The Buffaloes are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 20th.

The Buffaloes score 10.8 more points per game (84.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (73.4).

Colorado has an 11-2 record when allowing fewer than 92.3 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Arizona put up 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did in away games (77.1).

Defensively the Wildcats played better in home games last year, surrendering 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 away from home.

When playing at home, Arizona made 0.5 fewer treys per game (8.5) than away from home (9). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to when playing on the road (35.9%).

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado put up more points at home (71.3 per game) than away (65.4) last season.

In 2022-23, the Buffaloes gave up 8.3 fewer points per game at home (63.2) than on the road (71.5).

Colorado knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than on the road (30.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 96-95 T-Mobile Arena 12/29/2023 @ Cal W 100-81 Haas Pavilion 12/31/2023 @ Stanford L 100-82 Maples Pavilion 1/4/2024 Colorado - McKale Center 1/6/2024 Utah - McKale Center 1/13/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

Colorado Upcoming Schedule