The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will attempt to build on a six-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
Arizona Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have hit.
  • Arizona is 10-2 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buffaloes sit at 94th.
  • The Wildcats record 23.5 more points per game (92.3) than the Buffaloes allow (68.8).
  • Arizona is 10-3 when scoring more than 68.8 points.

Colorado Stats Insights

  • The Buffaloes' 51.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (42.3%).
  • Colorado is 11-1 when it shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Buffaloes are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 20th.
  • The Buffaloes score 10.8 more points per game (84.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (73.4).
  • Colorado has an 11-2 record when allowing fewer than 92.3 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Arizona put up 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did in away games (77.1).
  • Defensively the Wildcats played better in home games last year, surrendering 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 away from home.
  • When playing at home, Arizona made 0.5 fewer treys per game (8.5) than away from home (9). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to when playing on the road (35.9%).

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Colorado put up more points at home (71.3 per game) than away (65.4) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Buffaloes gave up 8.3 fewer points per game at home (63.2) than on the road (71.5).
  • Colorado knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than on the road (30.2%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 96-95 T-Mobile Arena
12/29/2023 @ Cal W 100-81 Haas Pavilion
12/31/2023 @ Stanford L 100-82 Maples Pavilion
1/4/2024 Colorado - McKale Center
1/6/2024 Utah - McKale Center
1/13/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Utah Tech W 98-71 CU Events Center
12/29/2023 Washington W 73-69 CU Events Center
12/31/2023 Washington State W 74-67 CU Events Center
1/4/2024 @ Arizona - McKale Center
1/6/2024 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
1/10/2024 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

