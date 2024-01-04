The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

TV: ESPN

Arizona Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have made.

Arizona has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buffaloes sit at 92nd.

The 92.3 points per game the Wildcats record are 23.5 more points than the Buffaloes allow (68.8).

Arizona is 10-3 when scoring more than 68.8 points.

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes are shooting 51.8% from the field, 9.5% higher than the 42.3% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Colorado has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Buffaloes are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 20th.

The Buffaloes' 84.2 points per game are 10.8 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

Colorado has an 11-2 record when allowing fewer than 92.3 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Arizona posted 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did when playing on the road (77.1).

In 2022-23, the Wildcats ceded 68.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 74.5.

In terms of total threes made, Arizona fared worse in home games last year, sinking 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9.0 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 38.2% three-point percentage at home and a 35.9% clip in away games.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Colorado averaged 71.3 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.4.

At home, the Buffaloes allowed 63.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.5.

At home, Colorado sunk 6.3 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (6.1). Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.8%) than away (30.2%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 96-95 T-Mobile Arena 12/29/2023 @ Cal W 100-81 Haas Pavilion 12/31/2023 @ Stanford L 100-82 Maples Pavilion 1/4/2024 Colorado - McKale Center 1/6/2024 Utah - McKale Center 1/13/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

Colorado Upcoming Schedule