The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
Arizona Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have made.
  • Arizona has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buffaloes sit at 92nd.
  • The 92.3 points per game the Wildcats record are 23.5 more points than the Buffaloes allow (68.8).
  • Arizona is 10-3 when scoring more than 68.8 points.

Colorado Stats Insights

  • The Buffaloes are shooting 51.8% from the field, 9.5% higher than the 42.3% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Colorado has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Buffaloes are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 20th.
  • The Buffaloes' 84.2 points per game are 10.8 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • Colorado has an 11-2 record when allowing fewer than 92.3 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Arizona posted 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did when playing on the road (77.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats ceded 68.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 74.5.
  • In terms of total threes made, Arizona fared worse in home games last year, sinking 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9.0 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 38.2% three-point percentage at home and a 35.9% clip in away games.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Colorado averaged 71.3 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.4.
  • At home, the Buffaloes allowed 63.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.5.
  • At home, Colorado sunk 6.3 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (6.1). Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.8%) than away (30.2%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 96-95 T-Mobile Arena
12/29/2023 @ Cal W 100-81 Haas Pavilion
12/31/2023 @ Stanford L 100-82 Maples Pavilion
1/4/2024 Colorado - McKale Center
1/6/2024 Utah - McKale Center
1/13/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Utah Tech W 98-71 CU Events Center
12/29/2023 Washington W 73-69 CU Events Center
12/31/2023 Washington State W 74-67 CU Events Center
1/4/2024 @ Arizona - McKale Center
1/6/2024 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
1/10/2024 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

