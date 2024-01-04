How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Arizona Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have made.
- Arizona has a 10-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buffaloes sit at 92nd.
- The 92.3 points per game the Wildcats record are 23.5 more points than the Buffaloes allow (68.8).
- Arizona is 10-3 when scoring more than 68.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Colorado Stats Insights
- The Buffaloes are shooting 51.8% from the field, 9.5% higher than the 42.3% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Colorado has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Buffaloes are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 20th.
- The Buffaloes' 84.2 points per game are 10.8 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- Colorado has an 11-2 record when allowing fewer than 92.3 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Arizona posted 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did when playing on the road (77.1).
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats ceded 68.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 74.5.
- In terms of total threes made, Arizona fared worse in home games last year, sinking 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9.0 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 38.2% three-point percentage at home and a 35.9% clip in away games.
Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Colorado averaged 71.3 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.4.
- At home, the Buffaloes allowed 63.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.5.
- At home, Colorado sunk 6.3 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (6.1). Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.8%) than away (30.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 96-95
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Cal
|W 100-81
|Haas Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 100-82
|Maples Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|Colorado
|-
|McKale Center
|1/6/2024
|Utah
|-
|McKale Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Utah Tech
|W 98-71
|CU Events Center
|12/29/2023
|Washington
|W 73-69
|CU Events Center
|12/31/2023
|Washington State
|W 74-67
|CU Events Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.