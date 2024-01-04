The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when visiting the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. This contest is at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

TV: ESPN

Arizona Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have knocked down.

Arizona is 10-2 when it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buffaloes sit at 92nd.

The Wildcats average 92.3 points per game, 23.5 more points than the 68.8 the Buffaloes give up.

Arizona has a 10-3 record when scoring more than 68.8 points.

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes have shot at a 51.8% rate from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

This season, Colorado has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Buffaloes are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 20th.

The Buffaloes score an average of 84.2 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

Colorado has an 11-2 record when allowing fewer than 92.3 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona posted 85.2 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats ceded 68.6 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 74.5.

When it comes to total threes made, Arizona fared worse at home last year, making 8.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 9 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 38.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.9% clip away from home.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Colorado scored 71.3 points per game last season, 5.9 more than it averaged away (65.4).

The Buffaloes allowed fewer points at home (63.2 per game) than away (71.5) last season.

Colorado sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than on the road (30.2%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 96-95 T-Mobile Arena 12/29/2023 @ Cal W 100-81 Haas Pavilion 12/31/2023 @ Stanford L 100-82 Maples Pavilion 1/4/2024 Colorado - McKale Center 1/6/2024 Utah - McKale Center 1/13/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

Colorado Upcoming Schedule