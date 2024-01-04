The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when visiting the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. This contest is at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Arizona Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have knocked down.
  • Arizona is 10-2 when it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buffaloes sit at 92nd.
  • The Wildcats average 92.3 points per game, 23.5 more points than the 68.8 the Buffaloes give up.
  • Arizona has a 10-3 record when scoring more than 68.8 points.

Colorado Stats Insights

  • The Buffaloes have shot at a 51.8% rate from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • This season, Colorado has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Buffaloes are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 20th.
  • The Buffaloes score an average of 84.2 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • Colorado has an 11-2 record when allowing fewer than 92.3 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona posted 85.2 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats ceded 68.6 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 74.5.
  • When it comes to total threes made, Arizona fared worse at home last year, making 8.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 9 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 38.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.9% clip away from home.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Colorado scored 71.3 points per game last season, 5.9 more than it averaged away (65.4).
  • The Buffaloes allowed fewer points at home (63.2 per game) than away (71.5) last season.
  • Colorado sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than on the road (30.2%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 96-95 T-Mobile Arena
12/29/2023 @ Cal W 100-81 Haas Pavilion
12/31/2023 @ Stanford L 100-82 Maples Pavilion
1/4/2024 Colorado - McKale Center
1/6/2024 Utah - McKale Center
1/13/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Utah Tech W 98-71 CU Events Center
12/29/2023 Washington W 73-69 CU Events Center
12/31/2023 Washington State W 74-67 CU Events Center
1/4/2024 @ Arizona - McKale Center
1/6/2024 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
1/10/2024 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

