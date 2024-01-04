How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- Arizona is 10-2 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
- The Buffaloes are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at fifth.
- The Wildcats score 23.5 more points per game (92.3) than the Buffaloes allow (68.8).
- When Arizona puts up more than 68.8 points, it is 10-3.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Arizona fared better in home games last season, averaging 85.2 points per game, compared to 77.1 per game away from home.
- In home games, the Wildcats gave up 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than in away games (74.5).
- At home, Arizona averaged 0.5 fewer treys per game (8.5) than when playing on the road (9). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to away from home (35.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 96-95
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Cal
|W 100-81
|Haas Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 100-82
|Maples Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|Colorado
|-
|McKale Center
|1/6/2024
|Utah
|-
|McKale Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.