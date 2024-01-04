The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
  • Arizona is 10-2 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Buffaloes are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at fifth.
  • The Wildcats score 23.5 more points per game (92.3) than the Buffaloes allow (68.8).
  • When Arizona puts up more than 68.8 points, it is 10-3.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Arizona fared better in home games last season, averaging 85.2 points per game, compared to 77.1 per game away from home.
  • In home games, the Wildcats gave up 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than in away games (74.5).
  • At home, Arizona averaged 0.5 fewer treys per game (8.5) than when playing on the road (9). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to away from home (35.9%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 96-95 T-Mobile Arena
12/29/2023 @ Cal W 100-81 Haas Pavilion
12/31/2023 @ Stanford L 100-82 Maples Pavilion
1/4/2024 Colorado - McKale Center
1/6/2024 Utah - McKale Center
1/13/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

