The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

The Wildcats make 49.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Arizona is 10-2 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Buffaloes are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at fifth.

The Wildcats score 23.5 more points per game (92.3) than the Buffaloes allow (68.8).

When Arizona puts up more than 68.8 points, it is 10-3.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Arizona fared better in home games last season, averaging 85.2 points per game, compared to 77.1 per game away from home.

In home games, the Wildcats gave up 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than in away games (74.5).

At home, Arizona averaged 0.5 fewer treys per game (8.5) than when playing on the road (9). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to away from home (35.9%).

