Arizona vs. Colorado: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 4
The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) aim to continue a six-game winning streak when visiting the Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. The contest airs on ESPN.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Colorado matchup in this article.
Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Colorado Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-11.5)
|163.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-10.5)
|162.5
|-690
|+480
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Arizona vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- Arizona has put together a 10-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.
- Colorado has put together a 7-5-1 ATS record so far this season.
- A total of seven Buffaloes games this season have gone over the point total.
Arizona Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Arizona is second-best in the country. It is two spots below that, fourth-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Wildcats were +2000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +1000, which is the 36th-biggest change in the country.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Arizona has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.
Colorado Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- The Buffaloes were +9000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +8000, which is the 36th-biggest change in the country.
- Colorado's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.