The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will look to continue a six-game winning run when visiting the Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. This game is at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Colorado matchup.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Arizona has compiled a 10-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Wildcats' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Colorado has covered seven times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

So far this year, seven out of the Buffaloes' 13 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Oddsmakers rate Arizona higher (second-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (third-best).

The Wildcats' national championship odds have improved from +2000 at the start of the season to +1000, the 36th-biggest change among all teams.

Arizona has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Colorado Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 The Buffaloes were +9000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +8000, which is the 36th-biggest change in the country.

With odds of +8000, Colorado has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.