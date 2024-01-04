Arizona vs. Colorado: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 4
The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will look to build on a six-game winning run when hitting the road against the Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Arizona vs. Colorado matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Colorado Moneyline
Arizona vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- Arizona is 10-3-0 ATS this season.
- In the Wildcats' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
- Colorado has covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread this year.
- In the Buffaloes' 13 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
Arizona Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Arizona is second-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), but only fourth-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Wildcats were +2000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1000, which is the 35th-biggest change in the country.
- Arizona has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.