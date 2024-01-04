The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will look to build on a six-game winning run when hitting the road against the Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Arizona vs. Colorado matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Colorado Moneyline

Arizona vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Arizona is 10-3-0 ATS this season.

In the Wildcats' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Colorado has covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread this year.

In the Buffaloes' 13 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Arizona is second-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), but only fourth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Wildcats were +2000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1000, which is the 35th-biggest change in the country.

Arizona has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.