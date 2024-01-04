Thursday's game that pits the Utah Utes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) versus the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-5, 2-0 Pac-12) at Desert Financial Arena has a projected final score of 77-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Utah. Tipoff is at 11:00 PM ET on January 4.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State vs. Utah Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona State vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 77, Arizona State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. Utah

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah (-9.5)

Utah (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Arizona State's record against the spread this season is 5-8-0, and Utah's is 8-4-0. The Sun Devils are 5-8-0 and the Utes are 6-6-0 in terms of hitting the over. Arizona State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the past 10 games. Utah has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils have been outscored by 1.9 points per game (scoring 67.9 points per game to rank 316th in college basketball while giving up 69.8 per outing to rank 144th in college basketball) and have a -24 scoring differential overall.

Arizona State loses the rebound battle by 7.7 boards on average. It records 35.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 244th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 42.8 per outing.

Arizona State knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (268th in college basketball) at a 29.6% rate (321st in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make while shooting 30.1% from deep.

The Sun Devils score 84.8 points per 100 possessions (336th in college basketball), while allowing 87.1 points per 100 possessions (112th in college basketball).

Arizona State has committed 11.2 turnovers per game (130th in college basketball play), 2.6 fewer than the 13.8 it forces on average (64th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.