The Utah Utes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-5, 2-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Arizona State vs. Utah Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Arizona State Stats Insights

  • Arizona State has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.
  • The Sun Devils are the 244th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Utes sit at 233rd.
  • The Sun Devils put up an average of 67.9 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 69.3 the Utes give up.
  • When it scores more than 69.3 points, Arizona State is 7-1.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona State averaged 71.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.5 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Sun Devils conceded 6.4 fewer points per game at home (65.0) than away (71.4).
  • At home, Arizona State drained 6.9 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.7). Arizona State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.0%) than away (30.6%) as well.

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Northwestern L 65-46 Footprint Center
12/29/2023 @ Stanford W 76-73 Maples Pavilion
12/31/2023 @ Cal W 71-69 Haas Pavilion
1/4/2024 Utah - Desert Financial Arena
1/6/2024 Colorado - Desert Financial Arena
1/11/2024 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

