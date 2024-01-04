The Utah Utes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-5, 2-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Arizona State vs. Utah Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: ESPN

Arizona State Stats Insights

Arizona State has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.

The Sun Devils are the 244th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Utes sit at 233rd.

The Sun Devils put up an average of 67.9 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 69.3 the Utes give up.

When it scores more than 69.3 points, Arizona State is 7-1.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State averaged 71.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.5 away.

In 2022-23, the Sun Devils conceded 6.4 fewer points per game at home (65.0) than away (71.4).

At home, Arizona State drained 6.9 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.7). Arizona State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.0%) than away (30.6%) as well.

