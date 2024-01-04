How to Watch Arizona State vs. Utah on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Utah Utes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-5, 2-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Arizona State vs. Utah Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
Arizona State Stats Insights
- Arizona State has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.
- The Sun Devils are the 244th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Utes sit at 233rd.
- The Sun Devils put up an average of 67.9 points per game, only 1.4 fewer points than the 69.3 the Utes give up.
- When it scores more than 69.3 points, Arizona State is 7-1.
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona State averaged 71.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.5 away.
- In 2022-23, the Sun Devils conceded 6.4 fewer points per game at home (65.0) than away (71.4).
- At home, Arizona State drained 6.9 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.7). Arizona State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.0%) than away (30.6%) as well.
Arizona State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Northwestern
|L 65-46
|Footprint Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Stanford
|W 76-73
|Maples Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|@ Cal
|W 71-69
|Haas Pavilion
|1/4/2024
|Utah
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|1/6/2024
|Colorado
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
