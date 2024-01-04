Arizona State vs. Utah: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 4
The Utah Utes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) hope to build on an eight-game winning stretch when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-5, 2-0 Pac-12) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. The game airs on ESPN2.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah vs. Arizona State matchup.
Arizona State vs. Utah Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Arizona State vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
Arizona State vs. Utah Betting Trends
- Arizona State is 5-7-1 ATS this season.
- The Sun Devils have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- Utah is 8-5-0 ATS this season.
- In the Utes' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
Arizona State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- Arizona State ranks 51st in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+15000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 115th, a difference of 64 spots.
- The Sun Devils were +15000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
- With odds of +15000, Arizona State has been given a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.
