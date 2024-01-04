The Utah Utes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) hope to build on an eight-game winning stretch when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-5, 2-0 Pac-12) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. The game airs on ESPN2.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah vs. Arizona State matchup.

Arizona State vs. Utah Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Arizona State vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline

Arizona State vs. Utah Betting Trends

Arizona State is 5-7-1 ATS this season.

The Sun Devils have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Utah is 8-5-0 ATS this season.

In the Utes' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Arizona State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Arizona State ranks 51st in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+15000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 115th, a difference of 64 spots.

The Sun Devils were +15000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

With odds of +15000, Arizona State has been given a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

