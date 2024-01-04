The Utah Utes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will attempt to continue an eight-game win streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-5, 2-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena as 5.5-point favorites. The game airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The over/under in the matchup is set at 149.5.

Arizona State vs. Utah Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Utah -5.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sun Devils Betting Records & Stats

Arizona State and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 combined points just twice this season.

Arizona State has a 137.7-point average over/under in its outings this season, 11.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

Arizona State's ATS record is 5-8-0 this year.

Utah has put together an 8-4-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-8-0 mark of Arizona State.

Arizona State vs. Utah Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah 3 25% 81.7 149.6 69.3 139.1 143.4 Arizona State 2 15.4% 67.9 149.6 69.8 139.1 142.3

Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends

The Utes' record against the spread in Pac-12 games last season was 10-11-0.

The Sun Devils score an average of 67.9 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 69.3 the Utes allow to opponents.

Arizona State has put together a 5-3 ATS record and a 7-1 overall record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.

Arizona State vs. Utah Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah 8-4-0 6-2 6-6-0 Arizona State 5-8-0 1-2 5-8-0

Arizona State vs. Utah Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah Arizona State 12-6 Home Record 10-5 4-7 Away Record 7-6 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 60.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 2-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

