The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) are big, 11.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in the matchup is set at 163.5.

Arizona vs. Colorado Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -11.5 163.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Arizona's 13 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 163.5 points seven times.

Arizona's contests this year have an average total of 165.7, 2.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Wildcats have a 10-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Arizona sports a 10-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 7-4-0 mark of Colorado.

Arizona vs. Colorado Over/Under Stats

Games Over 163.5 % of Games Over 163.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 7 53.8% 92.3 176.5 73.4 142.2 158.8 Colorado 3 27.3% 84.2 176.5 68.8 142.2 148.0

Additional Arizona Insights & Trends

Arizona put together a 13-10-0 record against the spread in conference games last season.

The Wildcats average 23.5 more points per game (92.3) than the Buffaloes allow (68.8).

Arizona has a 10-3 record against the spread and a 10-3 record overall when scoring more than 68.8 points.

Arizona vs. Colorado Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 10-3-0 6-1 7-6-0 Colorado 7-4-0 0-0 7-4-0

Arizona vs. Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Colorado 15-2 Home Record 13-5 6-4 Away Record 2-9 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.3 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

