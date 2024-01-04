The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) are big, 12.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the matchup is set at 159.5.

Arizona vs. Colorado Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -12.5 159.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Arizona and its opponents have gone over 159.5 combined points in eight of 13 games this season.

The average point total in Arizona's outings this year is 165.7, 6.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Wildcats' ATS record is 10-3-0 this season.

This season, Arizona has been favored eight times and won five of those games.

The Wildcats have played as a favorite of -900 or more twice this season and won both games.

Arizona has a 90% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona vs. Colorado Over/Under Stats

Games Over 159.5 % of Games Over 159.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 8 61.5% 92.3 176.5 73.4 142.2 158.8 Colorado 3 27.3% 84.2 176.5 68.8 142.2 148

Additional Arizona Insights & Trends

Arizona put together a 13-10-0 record against the spread in conference action last season.

The Wildcats record 23.5 more points per game (92.3) than the Buffaloes allow (68.8).

Arizona is 10-3 against the spread and 10-3 overall when scoring more than 68.8 points.

Arizona vs. Colorado Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 10-3-0 6-1 7-6-0 Colorado 7-4-0 0-0 7-4-0

Arizona vs. Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Colorado 15-2 Home Record 13-5 6-4 Away Record 2-9 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.3 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

