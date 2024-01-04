The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they try to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. The matchup airs on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 159.5.

Arizona vs. Colorado Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -12.5 159.5

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Arizona's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 159.5 points eight times.

Arizona has an average point total of 165.7 in its matchups this year, 6.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Wildcats have gone 10-3-0 ATS this season.

Arizona has been the favorite in eight games this season and won five (62.5%) of those contests.

The Wildcats have played as a favorite of -900 or more twice this season and won both games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 90% chance of a victory for Arizona.

Arizona vs. Colorado Over/Under Stats

Games Over 159.5 % of Games Over 159.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 8 61.5% 92.3 176.5 73.4 142.2 158.8 Colorado 3 27.3% 84.2 176.5 68.8 142.2 148

Additional Arizona Insights & Trends

Arizona won 13 games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Wildcats score 23.5 more points per game (92.3) than the Buffaloes allow (68.8).

When Arizona totals more than 68.8 points, it is 10-3 against the spread and 10-3 overall.

Arizona vs. Colorado Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 10-3-0 6-1 7-6-0 Colorado 7-4-0 0-0 7-4-0

Arizona vs. Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Colorado 15-2 Home Record 13-5 6-4 Away Record 2-9 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.3 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

