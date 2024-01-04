Clayton Keller will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Arizona Coyotes face the New York Islanders at Mullett Arena. If you'd like to wager on Keller's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Clayton Keller vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Keller Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Keller has a plus-minus of -16, while averaging 19:19 on the ice per game.

Keller has a goal in 13 games this season through 36 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 22 of 36 games this year, Keller has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 13 of 36 games this season, Keller has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Keller has an implied probability of 70.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Keller going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 56.1%.

Keller Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 121 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 36 Games 3 31 Points 4 13 Goals 2 18 Assists 2

