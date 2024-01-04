Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Cochise County, Arizona. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cochise County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Douglas High School at Sahuarita High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4
  • Location: Sahuarita, AZ
  • Conference: Gila
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

The Gregory School at Benson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4
  • Location: Benson, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.