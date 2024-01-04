Coconino County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Coconino County, Arizona. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Coconino County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
El Capitan at Williams High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM AZT on January 4
- Location: Williams, AZ
- Conference: Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flagstaff High School at Mohave High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4
- Location: Bullhead City, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prescott High School at Coconino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
