Entering a matchup with the New York Islanders (17-10-10), the Arizona Coyotes (19-15-2) currently are monitoring six players on the injury report. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 at Mullett Arena.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Travis Boyd C Out Upper Body Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Vladislav Kolyachonok D Out Lower Body Barrett Hayton C Out Upper Body

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Pelech D Out Upper Body Ryan Pulock D Out Lower Body Robert Bortuzzo D Out Lower Body Semyon Varlamov G Questionable Undisclosed

Coyotes vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Mullett Arena

Coyotes Season Insights

The Coyotes' 109 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.

Arizona has one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 103 total goals (2.9 per game), ninth in the NHL.

Their +6 goal differential is 13th in the league.

Islanders Season Insights

New York's 113 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 17th in the league.

Their goal differential (-8) ranks 22nd in the league.

Coyotes vs. Islanders Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-120) Coyotes (+100) 6

