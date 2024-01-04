Coyotes vs. Islanders Injury Report Today - January 4
Entering a matchup with the New York Islanders (17-10-10), the Arizona Coyotes (19-15-2) currently are monitoring six players on the injury report. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 at Mullett Arena.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Travis Boyd
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Vladislav Kolyachonok
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Barrett Hayton
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Pelech
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Ryan Pulock
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Robert Bortuzzo
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Semyon Varlamov
|G
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Coyotes vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tempe, Arizona
- Arena: Mullett Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Coyotes Season Insights
- The Coyotes' 109 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.
- Arizona has one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 103 total goals (2.9 per game), ninth in the NHL.
- Their +6 goal differential is 13th in the league.
Islanders Season Insights
- New York's 113 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 17th in the league.
- Their goal differential (-8) ranks 22nd in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Coyotes vs. Islanders Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Islanders (-120)
|Coyotes (+100)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.