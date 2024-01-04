Coming off a loss last time out, the New York Islanders will visit the Arizona Coyotes (who also lost their previous game) on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs Islanders Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/17/2023 Islanders Coyotes 1-0 NYI

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 103 total goals (2.9 per game), eighth in the NHL.

With 109 goals (3.0 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Coyotes have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) during that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 36 13 18 31 18 20 45.2% Matias Maccelli 36 6 21 27 28 8 0% Lawson Crouse 35 16 8 24 15 12 37.3% Nick Schmaltz 36 10 13 23 27 34 42.9% Alexander Kerfoot 36 5 18 23 11 16 49.7%

Islanders Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Islanders are conceding 121 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 23rd in league play.

The Islanders' 113 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Islanders are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Islanders have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that stretch.

Islanders Key Players