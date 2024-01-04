Thursday's NHL games include the New York Islanders (17-10-10) visiting the Arizona Coyotes (19-15-2) at Mullett Arena. The Coyotes are underdogs (+100 on the moneyline) against the Islanders (-120) ahead of the contest, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Coyotes vs. Islanders Betting Trends

Arizona's games this season have had more than 6 goals 20 of 36 times.

The Islanders are 9-6 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Coyotes have secured an upset victory in eight, or 34.8%, of the 23 games they have played while the underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter, New York has put together a 9-5 record (winning 64.3% of its games).

Arizona is 6-13 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Coyotes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 6-4 7-3-0 6.1 3.10 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 3.10 3.40 6 20.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 4-5-1 6.3 2.50 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.50 2.30 5 17.9% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

