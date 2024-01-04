Among the top players to watch when the New York Islanders play the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at Mullett Arena -- beginning at 9:00 PM ET -- are the Islanders' Mathew Barzal and the Coyotes' Clayton Keller.

Coyotes vs. Islanders Game Information

Coyotes Players to Watch

Keller's 13 goals and 18 assists in 36 games give him 31 points on the season.

Matias Maccelli has made a big impact for Arizona this season with 27 points (six goals and 21 assists).

This season, Lawson Crouse has scored 16 goals and contributed eight assists for Arizona, giving him a point total of 24.

In the crease, Karel Vejmelka has a 6-8-2 record this season, with a .903 save percentage (31st in the league). In 17 games, he has 448 saves, and has conceded 48 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Islanders Players to Watch

Barzal has been a big player for New York this season, collecting 37 points in 36 games.

Noah Dobson is another key contributor for New York, with 36 points (one per game) -- scoring seven goals and adding 29 assists.

Bo Horvat has posted 14 goals and 21 assists for New York.

In 14 games, Semyon Varlamov's record is 6-4-2. He has conceded 35 goals (2.78 goals against average) and has recorded 392 saves.

Coyotes vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 18th 3.05 Goals Scored 3.03 19th 21st 3.27 Goals Allowed 2.86 11th 23rd 29.8 Shots 27.1 30th 32nd 35.6 Shots Allowed 31.2 22nd 10th 23.3% Power Play % 22.88% 11th 29th 72.81% Penalty Kill % 79.46% 19th

