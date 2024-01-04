Coyotes vs. Islanders January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Among the top players to watch when the New York Islanders play the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at Mullett Arena -- beginning at 9:00 PM ET -- are the Islanders' Mathew Barzal and the Coyotes' Clayton Keller.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Coyotes vs. Islanders Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Islanders (-120)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,MSGSN,SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Coyotes Players to Watch
- Keller's 13 goals and 18 assists in 36 games give him 31 points on the season.
- Matias Maccelli has made a big impact for Arizona this season with 27 points (six goals and 21 assists).
- This season, Lawson Crouse has scored 16 goals and contributed eight assists for Arizona, giving him a point total of 24.
- In the crease, Karel Vejmelka has a 6-8-2 record this season, with a .903 save percentage (31st in the league). In 17 games, he has 448 saves, and has conceded 48 goals (3.0 goals against average).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Islanders Players to Watch
- Barzal has been a big player for New York this season, collecting 37 points in 36 games.
- Noah Dobson is another key contributor for New York, with 36 points (one per game) -- scoring seven goals and adding 29 assists.
- Bo Horvat has posted 14 goals and 21 assists for New York.
- In 14 games, Semyon Varlamov's record is 6-4-2. He has conceded 35 goals (2.78 goals against average) and has recorded 392 saves.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Coyotes vs. Islanders Stat Comparison
|Islanders Rank
|Islanders AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|18th
|3.05
|Goals Scored
|3.03
|19th
|21st
|3.27
|Goals Allowed
|2.86
|11th
|23rd
|29.8
|Shots
|27.1
|30th
|32nd
|35.6
|Shots Allowed
|31.2
|22nd
|10th
|23.3%
|Power Play %
|22.88%
|11th
|29th
|72.81%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.46%
|19th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.