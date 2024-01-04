Coyotes vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New York Islanders (17-10-10) take on the Arizona Coyotes (19-15-2) at Mullett Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Islanders fell to the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Coyotes are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.
Coyotes vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Islanders (-115)
|Coyotes (-105)
|6
|Islanders (-1.5)
Coyotes Betting Insights
- This season the Coyotes have won eight of the 23 games, or 34.8%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Arizona has a record of 8-15 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Coyotes.
- Arizona's games this season have had more than 6 goals 20 of 36 times.
Coyotes vs Islanders Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Islanders Rankings
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|113 (17th)
|Goals
|109 (22nd)
|121 (23rd)
|Goals Allowed
|103 (8th)
|24 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|27 (12th)
|31 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|23 (17th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Arizona went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 6-4-0 straight up.
- Four of Arizona's past 10 games have hit the over.
- The Coyotes total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 over/under given for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents are averaging 6.9 goals, 1.3 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Coyotes have the NHL's 22nd-ranked scoring offense (109 total goals, 3.0 per game).
- The Coyotes have conceded 2.9 goals per game, 103 total, the eighth-fewest among league teams.
- Their 14th-ranked goal differential is +6.
