The New York Islanders (17-10-10) take on the Arizona Coyotes (19-15-2) at Mullett Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Islanders fell to the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Coyotes are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Coyotes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Islanders (-115) Coyotes (-105) 6 Islanders (-1.5)

Coyotes Betting Insights

This season the Coyotes have won eight of the 23 games, or 34.8%, in which they've been an underdog.

Arizona has a record of 8-15 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Coyotes.

Arizona's games this season have had more than 6 goals 20 of 36 times.

Coyotes vs Islanders Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Islanders Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 113 (17th) Goals 109 (22nd) 121 (23rd) Goals Allowed 103 (8th) 24 (14th) Power Play Goals 27 (12th) 31 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 23 (17th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Arizona went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 6-4-0 straight up.

Four of Arizona's past 10 games have hit the over.

The Coyotes total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 over/under given for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents are averaging 6.9 goals, 1.3 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Coyotes have the NHL's 22nd-ranked scoring offense (109 total goals, 3.0 per game).

The Coyotes have conceded 2.9 goals per game, 103 total, the eighth-fewest among league teams.

Their 14th-ranked goal differential is +6.

