The New York Islanders visit the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Mathew Barzal, Clayton Keller and others in this contest.

Coyotes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

Keller has scored 13 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 18 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Arizona offense with 31 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 2.9 shots per game, shooting 12.6%.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Dec. 29 1 0 1 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Dec. 21 1 2 3 3

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Matias Maccelli has helped lead the attack for Arizona this season with six goals and 21 assists.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Dec. 29 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Dec. 27 0 2 2 2 at Avalanche Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Dec. 21 0 1 1 2

Lawson Crouse Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -286)

Arizona's Lawson Crouse is among the top offensive players on the team with 24 total points (16 goals and eight assists).

Crouse Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Jan. 2 0 1 1 1 at Ducks Dec. 29 1 0 1 4 vs. Avalanche Dec. 27 1 1 2 1 at Avalanche Dec. 23 0 0 0 3 at Sharks Dec. 21 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Barzal, who has 37 points (10 goals, 27 assists) and plays an average of 18:44 per game.

Barzal Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Jan. 2 0 1 1 1 at Penguins Dec. 31 0 0 0 6 vs. Capitals Dec. 29 0 1 1 4 vs. Penguins Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 at Hurricanes Dec. 23 0 2 2 3

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Noah Dobson is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 36 points (seven goals, 29 assists) to the team.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Jan. 2 0 1 1 1 at Penguins Dec. 31 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Penguins Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes Dec. 23 0 1 1 2

