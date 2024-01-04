Thursday's game features the Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-1, 2-0 WAC) and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-8, 0-2 WAC) matching up at America First Event Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-70 win for heavily favored Grand Canyon according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on January 4.

There is no line set for the game.

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Cedar City, Utah Venue: America First Event Center

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 80, Southern Utah 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah

Computer Predicted Spread: Grand Canyon (-10.0)

Grand Canyon (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 149.1

Southern Utah is 9-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Grand Canyon's 5-4-0 ATS record. The Thunderbirds have an 8-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Antelopes have a record of 4-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Southern Utah is 8-2 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 games, while Grand Canyon has gone 5-4 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

Other WAC Predictions

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

The Antelopes' +188 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.6 points per game (38th in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per contest (116th in college basketball).

Grand Canyon wins the rebound battle by an average of 8.9 boards. It records 39.7 rebounds per game (65th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.8.

Grand Canyon hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (197th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.5 on average.

Grand Canyon and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Antelopes commit 12.2 per game (223rd in college basketball) and force 13.0 (112th in college basketball).

