The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-8, 0-2 WAC) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-1, 2-0 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET.

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

  • The Antelopes make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Thunderbirds have allowed to their opponents (49.7%).
  • In games Grand Canyon shoots higher than 49.7% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Thunderbirds are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Antelopes sit at 64th.
  • The 82.6 points per game the Antelopes put up are 5.3 more points than the Thunderbirds give up (77.3).
  • Grand Canyon is 7-0 when scoring more than 77.3 points.

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Grand Canyon averaged 81.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 13.8 more points than it averaged in away games (67.5).
  • Defensively the Antelopes played better in home games last year, allowing 64.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Grand Canyon averaged 2.4 more treys per game (9.7) than in away games (7.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (40.0%) compared to in road games (33.3%).

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Sam Houston W 76-64 Grand Canyon University Arena
12/27/2023 Bethesda (CA) W 124-74 Bryant Fitness Center
12/30/2023 Louisiana Tech W 73-70 Grand Canyon University Arena
1/4/2024 @ Southern Utah - America First Event Center
1/6/2024 @ Utah Tech - Burns Arena
1/11/2024 Abilene Christian - Grand Canyon University Arena

