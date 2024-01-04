How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-8, 0-2 WAC) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-1, 2-0 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other WAC Games
Grand Canyon Stats Insights
- The Antelopes make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Thunderbirds have allowed to their opponents (49.7%).
- In games Grand Canyon shoots higher than 49.7% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Thunderbirds are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Antelopes sit at 64th.
- The 82.6 points per game the Antelopes put up are 5.3 more points than the Thunderbirds give up (77.3).
- Grand Canyon is 7-0 when scoring more than 77.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Grand Canyon averaged 81.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 13.8 more points than it averaged in away games (67.5).
- Defensively the Antelopes played better in home games last year, allowing 64.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 in road games.
- When playing at home, Grand Canyon averaged 2.4 more treys per game (9.7) than in away games (7.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (40.0%) compared to in road games (33.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 76-64
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/27/2023
|Bethesda (CA)
|W 124-74
|Bryant Fitness Center
|12/30/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 73-70
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Southern Utah
|-
|America First Event Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Utah Tech
|-
|Burns Arena
|1/11/2024
|Abilene Christian
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.