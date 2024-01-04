The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-8, 0-2 WAC) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-1, 2-0 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET.

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

The Antelopes make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points lower than the Thunderbirds have allowed to their opponents (49.7%).

In games Grand Canyon shoots higher than 49.7% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Thunderbirds are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Antelopes sit at 64th.

The 82.6 points per game the Antelopes put up are 5.3 more points than the Thunderbirds give up (77.3).

Grand Canyon is 7-0 when scoring more than 77.3 points.

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Grand Canyon averaged 81.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 13.8 more points than it averaged in away games (67.5).

Defensively the Antelopes played better in home games last year, allowing 64.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 in road games.

When playing at home, Grand Canyon averaged 2.4 more treys per game (9.7) than in away games (7.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (40.0%) compared to in road games (33.3%).

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule