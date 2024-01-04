The Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-1, 2-0 WAC) will try to build on a three-game road winning streak when taking on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-8, 0-2 WAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at America First Event Center, airing at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah matchup in this article.

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Betting Trends

Grand Canyon has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Antelopes' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Southern Utah has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

Thunderbirds games have hit the over eight out of 11 times this year.

Grand Canyon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Bookmakers rate Grand Canyon considerably lower (78th in the country) than the computer rankings do (55th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Grand Canyon has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

