Thursday's game between the Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-3) and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-8) at Grand Canyon University Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-58 and heavily favors Grand Canyon to come out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Antelopes head into this contest on the heels of a 68-59 victory against Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 73, Southern Utah 58

Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis

The Antelopes captured their best win of the season on December 30 by claiming a 68-59 victory over the Middle Tennessee Raiders, the No. 72-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Grand Canyon has two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.

The Antelopes have three Quadrant 3 wins, tied for the 37th-most in the nation. But they also have three Quadrant 3 losses, tied for the 42nd-most.

Grand Canyon 2023-24 Best Wins

68-59 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 72) on December 30

66-59 on the road over Arizona State (No. 129) on December 8

65-63 on the road over Idaho (No. 146) on December 17

55-52 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 160) on November 6

55-36 at home over Fresno State (No. 221) on November 24

Grand Canyon Leaders

Trinity San Antonio: 11.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

11.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Tiarra Brown: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Naudia Evans: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.6 FG%, 44.6 3PT% (29-for-65)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.6 FG%, 44.6 3PT% (29-for-65) Olivia Lane: 7.4 PTS, 44.0 FG%

7.4 PTS, 44.0 FG% Shay Fano: 6.8 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

The Antelopes average 67.6 points per game (159th in college basketball) while giving up 54.9 per contest (32nd in college basketball). They have a +165 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.7 points per game.

In home games, the Antelopes are scoring 1.7 more points per game (68.3) than they are away from home (66.6).

In home games, Grand Canyon is allowing 6.9 fewer points per game (52.3) than when playing on the road (59.2).

