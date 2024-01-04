Thursday's WAC schedule includes the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-8, 0-2 WAC) playing the Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-1, 2-0 WAC) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

Tyon Grant-Foster: 20.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

20.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Gabe McGlothan: 13.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Rayshon Harrison: 14.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Collin Moore: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Duke Brennan: 7.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

Southern Utah Players to Watch

Dominique Ford: 15.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Braden Housley: 13.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Parsa Fallah: 13.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Prophet Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Zion Young: 12.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison

Southern Utah Rank Southern Utah AVG Grand Canyon AVG Grand Canyon Rank 122nd 77.3 Points Scored 79.7 76th 327th 78.5 Points Allowed 67.5 101st 267th 34.4 Rebounds 40.0 55th 174th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 11.2 50th 246th 6.8 3pt Made 6.5 267th 321st 11.2 Assists 11.3 318th 118th 11.1 Turnovers 12.5 239th

