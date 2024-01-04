Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's WAC schedule includes the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-8, 0-2 WAC) playing the Grand Canyon Antelopes (10-1, 2-0 WAC) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Tyon Grant-Foster: 20.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Gabe McGlothan: 13.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Rayshon Harrison: 14.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Collin Moore: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Duke Brennan: 7.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
Southern Utah Players to Watch
- Dominique Ford: 15.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Braden Housley: 13.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Parsa Fallah: 13.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Prophet Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zion Young: 12.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison
|Southern Utah Rank
|Southern Utah AVG
|Grand Canyon AVG
|Grand Canyon Rank
|122nd
|77.3
|Points Scored
|79.7
|76th
|327th
|78.5
|Points Allowed
|67.5
|101st
|267th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|40.0
|55th
|174th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|50th
|246th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.5
|267th
|321st
|11.2
|Assists
|11.3
|318th
|118th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|12.5
|239th
