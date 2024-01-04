The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-8, 0-2 WAC) host the Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-1, 2-0 WAC) after winning three straight home games. The Antelopes are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The point total for the matchup is set at 155.5.

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grand Canyon -9.5 155.5

Grand Canyon Betting Records & Stats

Only one of Grand Canyon's nine games has gone over 155.5 points.

Grand Canyon has an average total of 150.8 in its matchups this year, 4.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Antelopes are 5-4-0 ATS this season.

Grand Canyon (5-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 26.2% less often than Southern Utah (9-2-0) this season.

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grand Canyon 1 11.1% 82.6 160.6 68.2 145.5 144.3 Southern Utah 5 45.5% 78.0 160.6 77.3 145.5 143.5

Additional Grand Canyon Insights & Trends

Grand Canyon covered seven times in 18 matchups with a spread in conference play last season.

The Antelopes record 5.3 more points per game (82.6) than the Thunderbirds give up (77.3).

Grand Canyon is 4-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall when scoring more than 77.3 points.

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grand Canyon 5-4-0 3-3 4-5-0 Southern Utah 9-2-0 3-1 8-3-0

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Grand Canyon Southern Utah 14-4 Home Record 13-2 5-5 Away Record 5-8 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92.8 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

