Women's 2024 Hobart International Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:46 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 12 matches today in the Hobart International qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 63-ranked Yulia Putintseva matching up against No. 93 Nao Hibino.
Hobart International Info
- Tournament: Hobart International
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: January 5
- TV:
- Venue: Domain Tennis Centre
- Location: Hobart, Australia
- Court Surface: Hard
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Yanina Wickmayer vs. Hao-Ching Chan
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Kayla Day vs. Viktoriya Tomova
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|7:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Magdalena Frech vs. Amarni Banks
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|8:15 PM ET
|-
|-
|Nadia Podoroska vs. Elysia Bolton
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|8:15 PM ET
|-
|-
|Kimberly Birrell vs. Jaqueline Adina Cristian
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|8:15 PM ET
|-
|-
|Alana Parnaby vs. Linda Fruhvirtova
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|9:30 PM ET
|-
|-
|Yulia Putintseva vs. Nao Hibino
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|9:30 PM ET
|-
|-
|Diana Shnaider vs. Yue Yuan
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|9:30 PM ET
|-
|-
|Alexandra Bozovic vs. Viktorija Golubic
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|10:45 PM ET
|-
|-
|Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Tamara Zidansek
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|10:45 PM ET
|-
|-
|Xiyu Wang vs. Zhuoxuan Bai
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|10:45 PM ET
|-
|-
