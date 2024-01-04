The New York Islanders (17-10-10) take on the Arizona Coyotes (19-15-2) at Mullett Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS. The Islanders were defeated by the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in overtime in their last game, while the Coyotes are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.

In the past 10 contests for the Coyotes (6-4-0), their offense has scored 25 goals while their defense has conceded 23 goals. They have registered 28 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored five goals (17.9%).

Here's our prediction for who will capture the victory in Thursday's matchup.

Coyotes vs. Islanders Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final score of Coyotes 4, Islanders 3.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+100)

Coyotes (+100) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Islanders (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs Islanders Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have a 19-15-2 record this season and are 4-2-6 in contests that have required overtime.

In the 14 games Arizona has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 16 points.

This season the Coyotes recorded just one goal in seven games and they've earned two points (1-6-0) in those contests.

Arizona has eight points (4-3-0) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Coyotes have scored at least three goals 21 times, earning 30 points from those matchups (14-5-2).

Arizona has scored a single power-play goal in 14 games this season and has recorded 17 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Arizona is 9-2-1 (19 points).

The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 23 games. The Coyotes finished 10-12-1 in those matchups (21 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 18th 3.05 Goals Scored 3.03 19th 21st 3.27 Goals Allowed 2.86 11th 23rd 29.8 Shots 27.1 30th 32nd 35.6 Shots Allowed 31.2 22nd 10th 23.3% Power Play % 22.88% 11th 29th 72.81% Penalty Kill % 79.46% 19th

Coyotes vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

