Coyotes vs. Islanders Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 4
The New York Islanders (17-10-10) take on the Arizona Coyotes (19-15-2) at Mullett Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS. The Islanders were defeated by the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in overtime in their last game, while the Coyotes are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
In the past 10 contests for the Coyotes (6-4-0), their offense has scored 25 goals while their defense has conceded 23 goals. They have registered 28 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored five goals (17.9%).
Here's our prediction for who will capture the victory in Thursday's matchup.
Coyotes vs. Islanders Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final score of Coyotes 4, Islanders 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+100)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Islanders (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Coyotes vs Islanders Additional Info
Coyotes Splits and Trends
- The Coyotes have a 19-15-2 record this season and are 4-2-6 in contests that have required overtime.
- In the 14 games Arizona has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 16 points.
- This season the Coyotes recorded just one goal in seven games and they've earned two points (1-6-0) in those contests.
- Arizona has eight points (4-3-0) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Coyotes have scored at least three goals 21 times, earning 30 points from those matchups (14-5-2).
- Arizona has scored a single power-play goal in 14 games this season and has recorded 17 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Arizona is 9-2-1 (19 points).
- The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 23 games. The Coyotes finished 10-12-1 in those matchups (21 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Islanders Rank
|Islanders AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|18th
|3.05
|Goals Scored
|3.03
|19th
|21st
|3.27
|Goals Allowed
|2.86
|11th
|23rd
|29.8
|Shots
|27.1
|30th
|32nd
|35.6
|Shots Allowed
|31.2
|22nd
|10th
|23.3%
|Power Play %
|22.88%
|11th
|29th
|72.81%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.46%
|19th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Coyotes vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.