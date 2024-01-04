In the upcoming game versus the New York Islanders, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Jack McBain to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Jack McBain score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

McBain stats and insights

McBain has scored in five of 21 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Islanders this season, but has not scored.

McBain has no points on the power play.

He has a 26.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 121 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

McBain recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 14:59 Home L 4-1 12/29/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:53 Away W 2-0 12/27/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 13:31 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:24 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:54 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 2 1 1 8:28 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:53 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:33 Home W 1-0 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 4-3 SO

Coyotes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

