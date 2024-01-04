Will Janis Moser Score a Goal Against the Islanders on January 4?
Can we expect Janis Moser finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the New York Islanders at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Janis Moser score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Moser stats and insights
- Moser has scored in three of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Moser has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 121 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.
Moser recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|7:10
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:36
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|20:44
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:11
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|25:23
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|25:49
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|20:42
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Home
|L 4-1
Coyotes vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
