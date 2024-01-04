Can we expect Janis Moser finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the New York Islanders at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Janis Moser score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Moser stats and insights

  • Moser has scored in three of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Moser has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 121 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Moser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 7:10 Away L 4-1
12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:36 Away W 5-2
12/19/2023 Senators 1 1 0 20:44 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:11 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 25:23 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 25:49 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:42 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:49 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:31 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.