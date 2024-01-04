Can we expect Janis Moser finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the New York Islanders at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Janis Moser score a goal against the Islanders?

Moser stats and insights

Moser has scored in three of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Moser has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 121 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Moser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 7:10 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:36 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 1 1 0 20:44 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:11 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 25:23 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 25:49 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 20:42 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:49 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:31 Home L 4-1

Coyotes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

