Should you bet on Juuso Valimaki to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the New York Islanders go head to head on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Valimaki stats and insights

Valimaki is yet to score through 28 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Islanders this season in one game (zero shots).

Valimaki has picked up four assists on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are allowing 121 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Valimaki recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 19:29 Home L 4-1 12/29/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:24 Away W 2-0 12/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:53 Home W 5-4 OT 12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:56 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:58 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:32 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:07 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 4-1

Coyotes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

