La Paz County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in La Paz County, Arizona today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
La Paz County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Yuma Catholic High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4
- Location: Parker, AZ
- Conference: West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.