For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Arizona Coyotes and the New York Islanders on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Lawson Crouse a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Crouse stats and insights

Crouse has scored in 15 of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

On the power play, Crouse has accumulated three goals and two assists.

He has a 20.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are giving up 121 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Crouse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Panthers 1 0 1 17:12 Home L 4-1 12/29/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:17 Away W 2-0 12/27/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 17:47 Home W 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 4-1 12/21/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 18:35 Away W 5-2 12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:28 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:00 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:02 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 18:22 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:36 Away L 5-2

Coyotes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

