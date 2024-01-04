Lawson Crouse will be in action when the Arizona Coyotes and New York Islanders face off on Thursday at Mullett Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Crouse? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Lawson Crouse vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Crouse Season Stats Insights

Crouse has averaged 16:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

In 15 of 35 games this year, Crouse has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Crouse has a point in 19 games this year (out of 35), including multiple points five times.

Crouse has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 35 games played, including multiple assists once.

Crouse has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Crouse going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Crouse Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are allowing 121 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 35 Games 3 24 Points 0 16 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

