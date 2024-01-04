Will Liam O'Brien Score a Goal Against the Islanders on January 4?
On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes match up against the New York Islanders. Is Liam O'Brien going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
O'Brien stats and insights
- O'Brien has scored in three of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Islanders this season in one game (zero shots).
- O'Brien has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 121 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.
O'Brien recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Away
|W 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:22
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|9:58
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|8:48
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|10:10
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Away
|L 5-2
Coyotes vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
