On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes match up against the New York Islanders. Is Liam O'Brien going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Brien stats and insights

  • O'Brien has scored in three of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Islanders this season in one game (zero shots).
  • O'Brien has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have conceded 121 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

O'Brien recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 11:24 Home L 4-1
12/29/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:42 Away W 2-0
12/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:03 Away L 4-1
12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:22 Away W 5-2
12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 9:58 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 8:48 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:10 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:27 Away L 5-2

Coyotes vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

