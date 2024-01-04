When the Arizona Coyotes face off against the New York Islanders on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Logan Cooley score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Logan Cooley score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Cooley stats and insights

  • In three of 36 games this season, Cooley has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Islanders this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Cooley has accumulated two goals and eight assists.
  • He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 121 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Cooley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 14:35 Home L 4-1
12/29/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:30 Away W 2-0
12/27/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:46 Home W 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:25 Away L 4-1
12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:38 Away W 5-2
12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 13:09 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 10:58 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:59 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:35 Away L 5-2

Coyotes vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

