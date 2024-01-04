Logan Cooley and the Arizona Coyotes will face the New York Islanders at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Mullett Arena. Looking to bet on Cooley's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Logan Cooley vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Cooley Season Stats Insights

Cooley has averaged 16:09 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -11).

Cooley has a goal in three games this season through 36 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Cooley has a point in 15 of 36 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Cooley has had an assist in a game 12 times this year over 36 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Cooley's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Cooley going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Cooley Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are giving up 121 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 36 Games 1 18 Points 0 3 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

