Maricopa County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Maricopa County, Arizona today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McClintock High School at Campo Verde High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Ridge High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ironwood High School at Willow Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4
- Location: Surprise, AZ
- Conference: Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland High School at Maricopa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4
- Location: Maricopa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gilbert Christian High School at Fountain Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4
- Location: Fountain Hills, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame Preparatory at Higley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chandler High School at Corona del Sol High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln Preparatory Academy at Gilbert Classical Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM AZT on January 4
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
