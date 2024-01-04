Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Maricopa County, Arizona today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

McClintock High School at Campo Verde High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4

7:00 PM AZT on January 4 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Ridge High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4

7:00 PM AZT on January 4 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Ironwood High School at Willow Canyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4

7:00 PM AZT on January 4 Location: Surprise, AZ

Surprise, AZ Conference: Northwest

Northwest How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland High School at Maricopa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4

7:00 PM AZT on January 4 Location: Maricopa, AZ

Maricopa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Gilbert Christian High School at Fountain Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4

7:00 PM AZT on January 4 Location: Fountain Hills, AZ

Fountain Hills, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Notre Dame Preparatory at Higley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4

7:00 PM AZT on January 4 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Chandler High School at Corona del Sol High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4

7:00 PM AZT on January 4 Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln Preparatory Academy at Gilbert Classical Academy