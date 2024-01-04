Can we expect Matias Maccelli lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the New York Islanders at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Matias Maccelli score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Maccelli stats and insights

  • Maccelli has scored in six of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Islanders this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Maccelli has accumulated one goal and four assists.
  • Maccelli averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.2%.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 121 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.3 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Maccelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 15:57 Home L 4-1
12/29/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:45 Away W 2-0
12/27/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 17:30 Home W 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 4-1
12/21/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:38 Away W 5-2
12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:36 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:48 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 18:02 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:42 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:56 Away L 5-2

Coyotes vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

