Matias Maccelli and the Arizona Coyotes will play the New York Islanders at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Mullett Arena. Looking to wager on Maccelli's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Matias Maccelli vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Maccelli has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 16:47 on the ice per game.

Maccelli has a goal in six games this season through 36 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Maccelli has a point in 24 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points three times.

Maccelli has an assist in 18 of 36 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Maccelli goes over his points over/under is 58.2%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Maccelli going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 121 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 36 Games 3 27 Points 1 6 Goals 0 21 Assists 1

