The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the New York Islanders is scheduled for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Michael Carcone light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Carcone stats and insights

  • Carcone has scored in 10 of 35 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • In one game against the Islanders this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Carcone has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • He has a 25.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On defense, the Islanders are allowing 121 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Carcone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 13:16 Home L 4-1
12/29/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:44 Away W 2-0
12/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:47 Home W 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 12:45 Away L 4-1
12/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:49 Away W 5-2
12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 9:34 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:29 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:54 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 12:15 Away L 5-2

Coyotes vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

