Will Michael Kesselring Score a Goal Against the Islanders on January 4?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Arizona Coyotes and the New York Islanders on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Michael Kesselring a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Michael Kesselring score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Kesselring stats and insights
- Kesselring has scored in four of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
- Kesselring has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 16.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are conceding 121 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.
Kesselring recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:16
|Away
|W 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|18:06
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|15:27
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|13:46
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|11:07
|Away
|L 5-2
Coyotes vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
