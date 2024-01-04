Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Mohave County, Arizona? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Mohave County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

El Capitan at Williams High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM AZT on January 4

4:30 PM AZT on January 4 Location: Williams, AZ

Williams, AZ Conference: Canyon

Canyon How to Stream: Watch Here

Flagstaff High School at Mohave High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4

7:00 PM AZT on January 4 Location: Bullhead City, AZ

Bullhead City, AZ Conference: Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee Williams High School at Mingus Union High School