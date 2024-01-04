Mohave County, AZ High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Mohave County, Arizona? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Mohave County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
El Capitan at Williams High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM AZT on January 4
- Location: Williams, AZ
- Conference: Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flagstaff High School at Mohave High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4
- Location: Bullhead City, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee Williams High School at Mingus Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on January 4
- Location: Cottonwood, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
