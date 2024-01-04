Nick Bjugstad will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Arizona Coyotes play the New York Islanders at Mullett Arena. Looking to bet on Bjugstad's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nick Bjugstad vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bjugstad Season Stats Insights

Bjugstad's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:36 per game on the ice, is +6.

Bjugstad has a goal in six of 36 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 20 of 36 games this season, Bjugstad has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Bjugstad has an assist in 15 of 36 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Bjugstad hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bjugstad going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bjugstad Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 121 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 36 Games 3 21 Points 1 6 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.