Will Nick Schmaltz Score a Goal Against the Islanders on January 4?
In the upcoming tilt against the New York Islanders, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Nick Schmaltz to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Schmaltz stats and insights
- In eight of 36 games this season, Schmaltz has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- He has six goals on the power play, and also six assists.
- Schmaltz's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have given up 121 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.
Schmaltz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Away
|W 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:00
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|19:33
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:25
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:23
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|L 5-2
Coyotes vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
