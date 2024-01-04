The Arizona Coyotes, Nick Schmaltz among them, face the New York Islanders on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Schmaltz against the Islanders, we have plenty of info to help.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

Schmaltz's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:57 per game on the ice, is -11.

In Schmaltz's 36 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Schmaltz has a point in 17 games this year (out of 36), including multiple points six times.

Schmaltz has an assist in 12 of 36 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Schmaltz goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 52.6% chance of Schmaltz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are allowing 121 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 36 Games 2 23 Points 3 10 Goals 0 13 Assists 3

